Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 620.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,468 shares during the quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,156 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $11,700,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $11,245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,522,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,385,000 after buying an additional 668,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 661,149 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 5.3 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

See Also

