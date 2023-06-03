Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 17,527 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 70,108.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and have sold 101,892 shares worth $22,051,215. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Shares of AXON traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.25. 791,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,355. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.01 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

