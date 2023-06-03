Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 147,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.98% of FutureTech II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $297,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTII traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,346. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

