Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 70,059 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,059 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 2,888.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 914,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,228. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Stories

