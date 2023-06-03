Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.99 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

