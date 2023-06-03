DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $705,658.04 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 23% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $705,658.04 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00131051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00057266 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039394 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00023454 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,922,279 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

