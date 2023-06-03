DEI Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $677.07 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.00355186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013179 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

