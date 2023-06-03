Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$47.30 and last traded at C$47.00. 57,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 43,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$66.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.74.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

