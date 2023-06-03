DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,707 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify accounts for approximately 1.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 1.28% of DoubleVerify worth $46,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,519,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,287,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,114,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 934,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,874,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,755,161 shares of company stock worth $762,233,253. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

