Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.12 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.94-1.06 EPS.

Elastic Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ESTC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.29. 4,226,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $44,394,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Elastic by 79.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 427,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Elastic by 348.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 540,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 420,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

