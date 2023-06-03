ELIS Trading Down 16.8% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $22.74 million and $23,536.35 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016301 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,082.40 or 1.00052532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11114727 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $405.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

