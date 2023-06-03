Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.47

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $9.86. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 24,258 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $539.29 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.