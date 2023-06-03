Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.47

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $9.86. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 24,258 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
