Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $1.89. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 17,894 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.
