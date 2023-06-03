Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $1.89. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 17,894 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 422,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 326,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 140,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

