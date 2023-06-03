Ethereum Classic Price Hits $18.21 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $67.04 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.21 or 0.00067330 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,050.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00352206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.23 or 0.00551653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.10 or 0.00425500 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,271,540 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

