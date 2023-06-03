Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,941 shares during the quarter. Eventbrite makes up 0.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Eventbrite worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,516,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 146,367 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 2,517.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 267,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eventbrite

In other Eventbrite news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eventbrite Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EB shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 1,070,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.19. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.