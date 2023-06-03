Everdome (DOME) Price Reaches $0.0012

Everdome (DOME) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Everdome has a market capitalization of $23.48 million and approximately $566,905.73 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

