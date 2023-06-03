Evolution Capital Management LLC Invests $488,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Albemarle makes up about 1.7% of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,385 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 86.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,257,000 after acquiring an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Albemarle by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 339,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,729,000 after buying an additional 168,385 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle stock traded up $12.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.36. 2,113,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.93. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

