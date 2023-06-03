Evolution Capital Management LLC Invests $802,000 in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. GDS accounts for 2.8% of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of GDS by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. 1,055,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,740. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

