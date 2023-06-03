Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 6,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 108,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Excellon Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded on March 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

