ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367,650 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,463,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 29.3% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after buying an additional 434,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,631,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of KBR by 45.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after buying an additional 364,334 shares in the last quarter.

In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,287 shares of company stock worth $1,127,100 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

