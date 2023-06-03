ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 307.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160,680 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Trading Up 2.4 %

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of EQR opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.