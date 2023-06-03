ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Nordson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $227.22 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

