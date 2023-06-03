ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 3,272 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 132.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 4.1 %

Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

