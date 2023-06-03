Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $219.30 million and approximately $24.34 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,725,405 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

