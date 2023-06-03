FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.70 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

