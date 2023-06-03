Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $16.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.52.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.2 %

F opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.