Freeway Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,062.88 (FWT)

Freeway Token (FWT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Freeway Token token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Freeway Token has a market capitalization of $19.52 million and $2,062.88 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Freeway Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Freeway Token Profile

Freeway Token launched on November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Freeway Token’s official website is freeway.io. The official message board for Freeway Token is medium.com/freewayfi. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freeway Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Freeway Token (FWT) is a utility token for the expanding Freeway universe. Earn extra rewards on Freeway products by holding FWT on the Freeway platform. Users can also stake FWT to earn even more rewards.”

