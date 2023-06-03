Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 721 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (FSNBU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.