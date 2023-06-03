Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 721 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.