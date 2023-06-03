FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Cut by Analyst

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPWH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

SPWH opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $180.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,570.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

