Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,049 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,759,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Capital One Financial worth $627,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Shares of COF opened at $110.53 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

