Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,224,450 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,224,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $553,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

