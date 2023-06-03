Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.80

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.52. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 5,048.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 144,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 141,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

