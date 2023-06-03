Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.11% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $25.42.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.