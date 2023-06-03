GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. GMS has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $67.55.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,018 shares of company stock worth $784,983 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after buying an additional 163,593 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GMS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

