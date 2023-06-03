Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Stake Boosted by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000.

AAAU stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

