Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Greencore Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of GNC stock opened at GBX 82.10 ($1.01) on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 60.15 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.90 ($1.51). The stock has a market cap of £407.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,368.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Greencore Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.