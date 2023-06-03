Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Greencore Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GNC stock opened at GBX 82.10 ($1.01) on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 60.15 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.90 ($1.51). The stock has a market cap of £407.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,368.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

