Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0390 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $506,120.63 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,089.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00354991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00543114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00066896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00422782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

