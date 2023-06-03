GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.11. 1,990,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,315. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.53) to GBX 1,730 ($21.38) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

