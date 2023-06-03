Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,717 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.34. 2,042,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,711,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

