Head-To-Head Analysis: Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) vs. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 31.66% 20.07% 1.43% U.S. Bancorp 19.21% 16.70% 1.14%

Risk and Volatility

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

71.8% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $43.76 million 2.22 $13.74 million N/A N/A U.S. Bancorp $27.40 billion 1.78 $5.83 billion $3.76 8.44

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Community Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Bancorp 0 7 11 0 2.61

U.S. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.16, indicating a potential upside of 58.03%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Community Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in a full line of personal and business financial services. It provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Purchased Loans, Commercial Real Estate, Municipal, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer. The Commercial and Industrial segment includes commercial and industrial loans and to a lesser extent loans to finance agricultural production. The Purchased Loans segment offers commercial loans to medical professionals nationwide and sells them individually to a secondary market, primarily banks, through a bid process. The Commercial Real Estate segment is involved in farm loans secured by farmland and buildings. The Municipal segment offers municipal financing transactions and backed by the full faith and credit of town governments or dedicated governmental revenue sources, with no historical losses recognized by the company. The Consumer segment is made for individuals for consumer and household purposes. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded on April 2, 1929, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

