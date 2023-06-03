Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $293.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

