Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBNY stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $37.27. 440,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,957. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

