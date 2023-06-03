Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 21.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ COKE traded up $11.99 on Friday, reaching $692.23. 45,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.03 and a 12 month high of $694.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

