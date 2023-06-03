HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 672.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Up 4.8 %

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DINO opened at $43.29 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

