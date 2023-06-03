Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Hologic by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 157,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 59,139 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

