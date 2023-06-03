HUNT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $60.92 million and $1.02 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HUNT

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

