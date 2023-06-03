IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $72.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IAC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.12.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IAC by 161.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

