Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Insmed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insmed by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 215,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

