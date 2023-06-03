Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Raised to C$5.25

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$5.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark set a C$2.35 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$1.48 on Tuesday. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.