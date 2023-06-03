Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,351 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.02. 763,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,310. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

